RIP! OOU NASS President Dies in Fatal Road Accident 21 Days to His Graduation (Photos)

President of the National Association of Science Students, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Comrade Adefuwa Christopher has died in a fatal auto crash along Ile-Ife road, Osun State on Sunday. According to Punch, the deceased was involved in the accident while returning to school from an excursion to the Idanre Hills in Akure, Ondo State. The accident involved a trailer which collided with the bus that was conveying Adefuwa and his colleagues.



He was the only one who died in the accident which occurred only days to his graduation while 21 others sustained serious injuries.

The post RIP! OOU NASS President Dies in Fatal Road Accident 21 Days to His Graduation (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.

