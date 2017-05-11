Pages Navigation Menu

#RIPKarabo: So Sad! This Domestic Violence Victim was reported Missing but Later Found Murdered and Burned by her Ex-Boyfriend

Posted on May 11, 2017

A young woman was trending on social media and was reported missing. Few days later, the account of Tshepo Mokoena believed to belong to her father confirmed that Karabo’s boyfriend was responsible and had killed and burnt her body. Karabo Mokoena had been reportedly missing since April 28 and those who posted her pictures on […]

The post #RIPKarabo: So Sad! This Domestic Violence Victim was reported Missing but Later Found Murdered and Burned by her Ex-Boyfriend appeared first on BellaNaija.

