#RIPKarabo: So Sad! This Domestic Violence Victim was reported Missing but Later Found Murdered and Burned by her Ex-Boyfriend

A young woman was trending on social media and was reported missing. Few days later, the account of Tshepo Mokoena believed to belong to her father confirmed that Karabo’s boyfriend was responsible and had killed and burnt her body. Karabo Mokoena had been reportedly missing since April 28 and those who posted her pictures on […]

The post #RIPKarabo: So Sad! This Domestic Violence Victim was reported Missing but Later Found Murdered and Burned by her Ex-Boyfriend appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

