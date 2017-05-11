Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Risks persist in Nigerian banks, Fitch warns – Vanguard

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Risks persist in Nigerian banks, Fitch warns
Vanguard
Fitch Ratings, yesterday, said Nigerian banks are still exposed to significant risks that undermine their ability to repeat the good financial performance recorded in 2016. Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Services said it was maintaining its stable
Moody's Assigns Stable Outlook on Nigerian Banking SectorTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.