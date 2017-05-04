Rita Edochie Shares Throwback Photo From Her Modeling Days In 1989

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie shared this throwback photo of when she was a model in 1989. All covered and beautiful! She wrote; “Gdmoring my GREAT PEOPLE in the world. Major throw back 1989 and 2017. Once a model always a model any time any day. Let keep doing it as usual 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋ONE LOVE🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.“ Source: …

The post Rita Edochie Shares Throwback Photo From Her Modeling Days In 1989 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

