Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ritualist cut off br*st of 18-year-old girl in Bayelsa state – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Ritualist cut off br*st of 18-year-old girl in Bayelsa state
NAIJ.COM
There were signs of anger and outrage among residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital following the cutting off of the breast of an 18-year-old girl by suspected ritualists. The victim, simply identified as Faith and a native of Epie speaking
Lover boy stabs girlfriend to death in hotel roomThe Eagle Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.