‘Rivalry among health professionals claiming lives, wasting resources’

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Minister of Health, Professor Eyitayo Lambo has appealed to healthcare professionals to put an end to unnecessary inter-professional rivalry and bickering that have claimed so many lives and led to waste of resources.

Lambo, said such rivalry which he tagged ‘beauty contest’ has made patients suffer series of hardships and leading to lack of trust in the system.

Speaking at a symposium entitled, “Health of the Nation: The imperative of inter-professional collaboration”, Lambo pointed out that professional collaboration remains a positive strategy to strengthen the national healthcare system and improve health outcome.

At the event, organised by the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, NAP, in partnership with Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN the former Minister called for inclusion of inter professional collaboration skill in curriculum of health professionals.

His words: “Why demand for healthcare is increasing the resources are limited so there is need to find a new way of meeting this demand and one of the ways that is been proposed is inter professional collaboration.

“With inter-professional collaboration, we can address the weak health system that results in poor health status and at the same time improve the health outcome. There is need to include inter professional skill in educational training programme for various profession,” he stressed.

On his part, Former President, Nigerian Academy of Engineering and First Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Engr. Vincent Maduka, who chaired the occasion, recommend two approaches to achieve inter professional collaboration.

“There is need to increase incentives for health professional and the need for sanction in case of failure. If every death, every error in healthcare is visited with investigation, and possible sanctions are meted out, there would be a good deal more esprit d corp among the various healthcare professionals.

“A doctor who knows that there is a big risk of getting his license revoked or pay huge fines would do well to collaborate with other team members.”

President of NAP, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi observed that some of the brightest minds in the country are in the health sector yet the efficiency and effectiveness of public health delivery still suffers steady decline as a result of unhealthy rivalry among various professionals.

President of PSN, Pharm. Ahmed Yakassai called for unity among healthcare professional to ensure patients get the best quality care and treatment that can be provided.

The post ‘Rivalry among health professionals claiming lives, wasting resources’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

