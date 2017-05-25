Pages Navigation Menu

River State University Of Science and Technology dealine For Payment Of School Fees

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The management of River State University of science and Technology wishes to inform the students who are yet to pay their school fees should pay and do their registration on or before Friday 23rd of June, 2017. This is the final warning to the students since they are still reluctant to doing their registration and …

