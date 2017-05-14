Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers @50: Beautiful photos from the ‘Boat Regatta’, floating Masquerades spotted

As part of the activities to mark the Rivers State Golden Jubilee Celebration, The State Government organized a Boat Regatta to celebrate the Cultural heritage of the Rivers People.
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led leaders and friends of the state to watch the best of the state aquatic culture.

The Riverine communities displayed the pre-colonial civilization of the riverine communities. They showcased their defence systems , their ceremonies and traditional religion. During the boat Regatta, the competing boats shot canons, indicating the military prowess of the riverine communities.

The boat Regatta competition was heralded by the emergence of the Ogwein masquerade, the
ancient water deity of the Bolo people of the Okirika Kingdom. At the end of the Boat Regatta competition, Akuku-Toru emerged winner, Degema came second and Ogo/Bolo came third.

See Beautiful Photos from the event below:

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

