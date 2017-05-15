Rivers, Abia battle as Sia-One Academy Niger Delta tourney begins – Guardian (blog)
Rivers, Abia battle as Sia-One Academy Niger Delta tourney begins
Youths in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa states now have the opportunity to display their football talents at the Sia-One Academy talent hunt, which kicks off today in the five states. The programme, supported by the Federal …
