Rivers, Abia battle as Sia-One Academy Niger Delta tourney begins



Youths in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa states now have the opportunity to display their football talents at the Sia-One Academy talent hunt, which kicks off today in the five states.

The programme, supported by the Federal Government through its amnesty programme, will attract young players between the ages of 15 to 20 years from across the five states.

According to the founder of Sia-One Sports Academy, Samson Siasia, who coached the Super Eagles in 2011, the essence of the talent hunt is to “discover them while they are still very young from the ages between 15 and 20 years old. The purpose is to engage these young talented football players at an early age using sports and most especially, football, as the starting basis.

“We are starting with five states, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states. “All interested youths should come with their birth certificates because you can’t participate if you don’t have one. We have qualified coordinators in all the five riverine states and our target is to screen and pick 30 players for the final talent hunt that will take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on May 20.”

The former Super Eagles coach also explained, “The main purpose of this programme is to blend sports with education and to train the players for a better future. Successful candidates will receive educational scholarship to study sports management courses offered by a European university.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

