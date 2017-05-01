Rivers APC, Peterside flay Wike over alleged assassination plot by IGP

The National Security Adviser, Minister of Interior and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) have been advised to consider Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s allegation that the police planned to assassinate him as a threat to national security.

Spokesman of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chris Finebone and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside gave the advice yesterday while reacting to Wike’s allegations.

Wike had restated at the weekend that the IGP, who he accused of planning to raid his private residence in Abuja, was still hell-bent on assassinating him.

Finebone said the governor’s allegation should not been seen as mere politics but a threat to national security. He called for a thorough investigation of the governor who the constitution doesn’t shield from investigation.

He said Wike’s aspersions on the IGP stems from his inability to compromise the police under his watch. He said prior to now, the governor had a stranglehold on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies until Ibrahim Idris assumed office as IGP.

Finebone said it was disheartening to note that as soon as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced the discovery of $43m and other currencies at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Wike immediately addressed the media laying claims to the money.

“Even before the Osborne Road saga, Wike had alleged that Ibrahim planned to assassinate him, an allegation he has just repeated yesterday,” he added.

Also, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside has said Wike’s allegation that the IGP had concluded plans to assassinate him for holding contrary political views from the ruling APC-led federal government was laughable.

Peterside who was 2015 APC governorship candidate in Rivers State said the governor has deliberately made effort to shift attention from his failure to provide credible leadership and reality that he would fail woefully in the 2019 elections.

“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that the governor of a state will openly accuse the nation’s number one policeman of plotting to kill him. Wike claims he is a lawyer and you would expect such a person to head to court to bring the police boss to justice if he has facts and proof to get conviction,’’ he said.

