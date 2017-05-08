Pages Navigation Menu

 Rivers at 50: Christians Dedicate State to God

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Politics

Hold intercessory prayers

Christians from all denominations trooped to the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt for the thanksgiving and dedication service for the Rivers State Golden Jubilee. 

 The special service also attracted Muslim faithful who joined their Christian brethren  to pray for the state for the next 50 years  of its existence. 

The state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, read the only lesson  for the service  from Leviticus 25: 8-24, with Christian Leaders from across the state taking separate intercessory  for the state. 

Addressing  the congregation, Wike called on the people  of the state to work together for the rapid development of the state. 

He said the people of the state  have a lot to celebrate as previous  administrations contributed  to the development of the state, pointing out  that  his administration  is building  on the  achievements  of the past.

He said: “Irrespective  of  our affiliations, we should  come together. It does not matter the party that we belong, let us work together to move the state forward.

“Of importance is that we should use this period of our Golden Jubilee  as a time of reconciliation.”

He faulted former Rivers leaders who told the media that there was nothing to celebrate after 50 years of the state’s creation.

According  to  him, the events that led to the creation of the state and the ensuing benefits indicate that the people  have a lot to celebrate. 

He said: “I concluded that they were not quarrelling  with the celebration of 50 years. They are just not comfortable  that I am the one in charge during the Golden Jubilee of Rivers State.  There is nothing anyone can do about it and we give God the glory.” 

The governor reiterated  that Rivers is a Christian state. He stated that the people would ensure that the next 50 years  witnesses more development. 

He assured the people of the state that he will stand for them at times. He said he will never succumb to intimidation  or blackmail  in the service of the  state.

Archbishop of Anglican Niger Delta Province, Most Rev Ignatius Kattey, said God has placed Governor Wike  at the helm of affairs as a divine arrangement to prosper the state.

He called for the reconciliation among all groups in the state to create the environment  for the governor to re-position the state. 

There were special gospel music ministrations  by Don Solomon, the Port Harcourt Male Ensemble  and the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral Choir.

Prominent Rivers leaders who attended the dedication service. They included: former Governor Peter Odili, first military Governor of the state, Diete Spiff, former state Deputy, Dr. Gabriel Toby, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, former ministers, members  of the National Assembly and officials of the state government. 

 

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

