Rivers at 50: Christians Dedicate State to God

• Hold intercessory prayers

Christians from all denominations trooped to the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt for the thanksgiving and dedication service for the Rivers State Golden Jubilee.

The special service also attracted Muslim faithful who joined their Christian brethren to pray for the state for the next 50 years of its existence.

The state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, read the only lesson for the service from Leviticus 25: 8-24, with Christian Leaders from across the state taking separate intercessory for the state.

Addressing the congregation, Wike called on the people of the state to work together for the rapid development of the state.

He said the people of the state have a lot to celebrate as previous administrations contributed to the development of the state, pointing out that his administration is building on the achievements of the past.

He said: “Irrespective of our affiliations, we should come together. It does not matter the party that we belong, let us work together to move the state forward.

“Of importance is that we should use this period of our Golden Jubilee as a time of reconciliation.”

He faulted former Rivers leaders who told the media that there was nothing to celebrate after 50 years of the state’s creation.

According to him, the events that led to the creation of the state and the ensuing benefits indicate that the people have a lot to celebrate.

He said: “I concluded that they were not quarrelling with the celebration of 50 years. They are just not comfortable that I am the one in charge during the Golden Jubilee of Rivers State. There is nothing anyone can do about it and we give God the glory.”

The governor reiterated that Rivers is a Christian state. He stated that the people would ensure that the next 50 years witnesses more development.

He assured the people of the state that he will stand for them at times. He said he will never succumb to intimidation or blackmail in the service of the state.

Archbishop of Anglican Niger Delta Province, Most Rev Ignatius Kattey, said God has placed Governor Wike at the helm of affairs as a divine arrangement to prosper the state.

He called for the reconciliation among all groups in the state to create the environment for the governor to re-position the state.

There were special gospel music ministrations by Don Solomon, the Port Harcourt Male Ensemble and the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral Choir.

Prominent Rivers leaders who attended the dedication service. They included: former Governor Peter Odili, first military Governor of the state, Diete Spiff, former state Deputy, Dr. Gabriel Toby, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, former ministers, members of the National Assembly and officials of the state government.

