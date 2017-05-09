Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers government grants pardon to 49 prison inmates

Posted on May 9, 2017

Forty-nine inmates at the Port Harcourt Prisons have been granted pardon by the Rivers State Government. They include inmates who have been awaiting trial for minor offences since 2010, as well as others who could not meet their bail condition and have stopped appearing in court. The prisoners were released as a mark of goodwill […]

