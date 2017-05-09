Rivers government grants pardon to 49 prison inmates

Forty-nine inmates at the Port Harcourt Prisons have been granted pardon by the Rivers State Government. They include inmates who have been awaiting trial for minor offences since 2010, as well as others who could not meet their bail condition and have stopped appearing in court. The prisoners were released as a mark of goodwill […]

Rivers government grants pardon to 49 prison inmates

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

