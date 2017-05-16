Rivers Govt Seals-off Health Centre Over Missing Baby

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State government has shut down the Churchill Primary Health Centre in the town area of Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that a three weeks old baby got missing last week after being administered immunization in the health centre.

News on the streets of Churchill area has it that the three weeks old baby who was reportedly missing was later found dead three days after, on the corpse of an unknown woman.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Agiriya Harry said that no such incident happened.

Harry confirmed the report of a missing baby but said the hospital was shut down because of the activities of hoodlums who claim to be sympathizers of the family that owns the missing baby.

He said the police are now investigating the incident. He however advised women and guardians to be careful with their children whenever they visit any Primary health care centre.

