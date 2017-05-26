Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers govt. to make payments for students stranded abroad ‘within weeks’

The Rivers State Government has told 159 students it sent abroad on scholarship that it is arranging funds for them to conclude their courses and return home. The final year students are currently stranded in tertiary institutions overseas following the failure of the state government to remit their tuition fees and other allowances. The students …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

