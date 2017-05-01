Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers: Gunmen storm burial ceremony, kill seven

Posted on May 1, 2017

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of some residents at Ihuaje community in Ahaoda-East Local government area of the state. Spokesman of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni said that the victims were killed during a funeral ceremony in Ihuaje. Omoni said a group of suspected cultists stormed the venue of the funeral and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

