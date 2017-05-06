Rivers police allegedly wade into land dispute, torture suspect into coma

By Davies Iheamnachor

Policemen believed to be operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, outfit of the Rivers State Police Command has allegedly tortured a man, Prince Steven Lemachi, into coma during attempt to arrest the suspect.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, stated that the police had gone to arrest the victim based on a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, by one Edna Wobilor and that the suspect tried to evade arrest.

But the victim, who is a Port Harcourt-based business noted that he never tried to evade arrest revealed that and his family members were thoroughly beaten by the fierce looking policemen who invaded his home late in the night.

Lemachi, who narrated his ordeal in the hospital said that he was in his house when a team of SARS personnel led by one SUPOL Adetuyi Benson, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stormed his home, midnight of April 2nd, 2017.

He stated that he was beaten over a landed property in Rumuodomaya in Obio-Akpor Local government area of the state which is in dispute and that and said the police are using the claim of evading arrest to cover up the damage and injuries inflicted on him.

Lemachi, who said he was rescued by the intervention of SARS Commander, CSP Akin Fakorede, and alleged that the SARS operatives carted away over N1.8.million and other valuables from his home.

However, the Rivers State Polic PRO, Omoni, has dismissed the claims on the professional misconduct of Adetuyi Benson, noting he (Benson) acted on order of a petition against Lemachi by one Edna Wobilor over a landed property in Rumuodomaya.

Omoni everred that Lemachi was training bad boys in his home and that the operation was carried out at midnight because of the strength of the petition against him (Lemachi).

Omoni said: “We cannot say that his premises was invaded. There was a valid complaint that was lodged by a complainant to the Commissioner of Police. The petition was endorsed by the CP to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“SARS swung into action and went for the suspect mentioned in the petition one Prince Steven Lemachi. He was alleged to have sponsored some bad boys who invaded the land that is in dispute.

“When the police got there he could not submit himself peacefully for arrested but resorted to violence. In the process he assaulted the police officer. In the process he was arrested. As it stands he is in the hospital for treatment. After the his treatment he would be charged to court.”

“Lemachi harbour criminal elements in his compound. So when the police got there he tried to evade arrest. Police can arrest at any point in time hence an offence was committed by the suspect.

“I know SUPO Benson in SARS very well, if he was the person that led them team he acted on the petition sent to the commissioner of police.”

The post Rivers police allegedly wade into land dispute, torture suspect into coma appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

