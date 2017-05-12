Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers Police Launches Manhunt for Lady who Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend to Death

Police has launched a manhunt for one Boma Mac-Pepple for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Nathan Okojaja to death in Opobo town, in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. Nathan and Boma had accused each other of infidelity and they had engaged in a scuffle on May 7 with Boma allegedly sustaining injuries. The next […]

