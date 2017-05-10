Rivers Re-run Election Crisis: Court Declares Police Probe Panel Illegal – THISDAY Newspapers
Rivers Re-run Election Crisis: Court Declares Police Probe Panel Illegal
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday declared as illegal, the 15-man probe panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the violence, killings, destruction of property and other criminal activities that …
