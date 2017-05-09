Rivers rerun: Court declares IG of Police panel unconstitutional
A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared a 15-member panel that investigated violations during the December 10, 2016 Rivers State election rerun as “unconstitutional”. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had in January approached the Court for an order to stop the probe. In the ex-parte motion by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Wike prayed […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
