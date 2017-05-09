Rivers rerun: Court declares IG of Police panel unconstitutional

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared a 15-member panel that investigated violations during the December 10, 2016 Rivers State election rerun as “unconstitutional”. ​Rivers State Governor, Nyesom ​Wike​, had in January​ approached the Court for an order ​to stop the probe. In the ex-parte motion by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome​ ​(SAN​)​, Wike prayed […]

