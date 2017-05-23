Rivers United aiming to be first Nigerian club to win CAF Confederation Cup – Daily Post Nigeria
Rivers United aiming to be first Nigerian club to win CAF Confederation Cup
Daily Post Nigeria
Rivers United captain, Festus Austine, has said his side can go all the way, to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup this year. The Port Harcourt club lost their Match Day 1 fixture to Club Africain of Tunisia. However, on …
CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA defeats Tunisia's Club Africain
KCCA FC lads shoot down giants Club Africain
Aguerd tips FUS to trip Rivers Utd
