Rivers United bested by Club Africain – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
Rivers United bested by Club Africain
ESPN FC
A gutsy second-half performance proved insufficient as Rivers United succumbed 3-1 to Club Africain in their opening game of the CAF Confederation Cup group phase. Brimming with hope and expectation as they departed for their first dip in continental …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!