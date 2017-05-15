Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers United bested by Club Africain – ESPN FC

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Sports


Rivers United bested by Club Africain
A gutsy second half performance, which also saw them win, then squander a penalty kick, proved insufficient in the end as Rivers United succumbed 3-1 to Club Africain in their opening game of the CAF Confederation Cup group phase. Brimming with hope …
