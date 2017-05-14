Rivers United Fall To Club Africain In CAFCC Group Opener

By Johnny Edward:

Rivers United kicked off their opening Group A campaign of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup with a 3-1 loss away to Club Africain of Tunisia, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Goals from Bilel Ifa and Oussama Darragi and an own goal condemned Rivers United to defeat.

The result leaves Rivers United in third sport in their group after FUS Rabat also defeated KCC FC 3-0 in the other Group A game.

Ifa gave Club Africain the lead in the 23rd minute after the hosts dominated the opening minutes of the encounter.

In the 43rd minute, Club Africain were awared a penalty after Zoumana Doumbia fouled Saber Khalifa in the Rivers box.

The resultant spot kick was converted by Oussama Darragi to give Africain a two-goal lead.

Sixteen minutes into the start of the second half, John Odumegwu pulled one back for the Pride of Rivers.

But Club Africain made it 3-1 as Joseph Douhadji scored an own goal in the 71st minute of the encounter.

In the 79th minute, Rivers United were awarded a penalty after Ibrahim Chenihi tripped Markson Ojobo in the box but Emeka Ogbugh’s spot kick was skied over.

Rivers United will face FUS Rabat in their next game in Port Harcourt before travelling to Kampala to face KCCA FC on June 4.

