Rivers Women Will Remain Grateful To Governor Wike – Patience Jonathan

Women must struggle for political power says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised women to struggle for power, rather than expect that men will bequeath power to them on a platter of gold.

This is as Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan declared that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has worked hard to empower Rivers women.

Also, Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike described her husband as a women-friendly governor who is implementing policies and programmes to uplift women.

They spoke at the Women’s Day of the Rivers Golden Jubilee Celebration in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Governor Wike said that nobody is stopping women from excelling in the political arena, pointing out that women must work for their political emancipation.

He said: “When it comes to power, you have to struggle for it. If you are prepared for politics, you must equipment yourself “.

The governor urged women not to beg for positions. He said they should set up structures that would help them get political mileage.

He, however, assured Rivers women that he will continue to work for their development and growth in all spheres of life.

The governor announced that his administration will construct a women development centre with all facilities to empower Women.

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan said Rivers women will remain grateful to Governor Wike for giving them political and professional leverage.

She said that the governor’s choice of female deputy governor and the appointment of the first female Chief Judge and President of Customary Court of Appeal ensured that Rivers women took their pride of place in politics.

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike said the Women’s Day is set aside to honour women for their contributions to the creation and growth of the state.

The post Rivers Women Will Remain Grateful To Governor Wike – Patience Jonathan appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

