Rivers Women Will Remain Grateful To Governor Wike – Patience Jonathan

Posted on May 11, 2017

Women must struggle for political power says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised women to struggle for power, rather than expect that men will bequeath power to them on a platter of gold.

This is as Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan declared that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has worked hard to empower Rivers women.

Also, Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike described  her husband  as a women-friendly governor who is implementing  policies and programmes to uplift  women.

They spoke at the Women’s Day of the Rivers Golden Jubilee Celebration in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Governor Wike said that nobody is stopping women from excelling  in the political arena, pointing  out  that women must work  for their political  emancipation.

He said: “When it comes to power, you have to struggle for  it. If you  are prepared for politics, you must equipment yourself “.

The governor urged women  not to beg for positions. He said they should set up structures that would help them get political  mileage.

He, however, assured Rivers women that he will  continue to work for their development  and growth in all spheres  of life.

The governor  announced that his administration  will  construct  a women development  centre with all facilities to empower Women.

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan said Rivers women will remain grateful  to Governor Wike  for giving them political and professional leverage.

She said that the governor’s  choice of female deputy governor  and the appointment of the first female Chief Judge and President of Customary Court of Appeal ensured that Rivers women took their pride of place in politics.

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike said the Women’s Day  is set aside to honour women for their contributions  to  the  creation and growth of the state.

