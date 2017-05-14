Rivers@50: Wike Sacks Two LG Caretaker Chairmen, See Why!
MyNaijaInfo.com
Why Wike Sacked Two LG Chairmen. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has fired two Local Government Council Bosses in the Sate over non Participation in the Boat Regatta, part of the activities to mark the State at 50 celebration. In a statement signed by the SA to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, Simon Nwakaudu, the Governor …
The post Rivers@50: Wike Sacks Two LG Caretaker Chairmen, See Why! appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.
This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!