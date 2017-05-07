Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RMD Pens Emotional Note As He Welcomes Granddaughter

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran actor and lawyer, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD is now a grandfather. The veteran actor, who made this known via his IG page, wrote; I have proudly shared my family with you guys especially the joy and pride of being a grandfather, a joy that NOTHING has lived up to, so imagine …

The post RMD Pens Emotional Note As He Welcomes Granddaughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.