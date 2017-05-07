RMD set to host TAFF 2017 in Dallas

Organizers of the African Film Festival, which second edition is expected to kick off on Saturday, June 24, in Dallas, the United States have named legendary actor and politician, Richard Mofe Damijo,RMD, as host of this year’s edition. The festival director and founder of TAFF, Kelechi Eke disclosed this development to HVP. Actress, Uche Jombo-Rodriguez …

