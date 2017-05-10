Road Crashes: FG Set For Computerised Drivers Testing‎ – Amaechi

By Ejike Ejike

As part of the measure to ensure safer roads and reduce road crashes, the Minister of Transport, ‎Rotimi Amaechi has said‎ the ministry is currently working on a policy on Computerised Drivers Testing‎.

The minister, who stated this at the ongoing 4th United Nations Global Road Safety week in Abuja explained that the ministry has cued into the five pillars of the United Decade of Action on Road Safety and Traffic and Injury Prevention in order to manage speed and reduce crashes in the country.

“The ministry has been focused on strengthening institutional capacity to drive national road safety efforts and ensure that road traffic crashes are ultimately reduced. With the establishment of the Department of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration mandated to formulate policies for effective management‎ of roads and mass transit in the country, a lot of inter-agency collaborations with other transport agencies are ongoing to ensure minimum safety.

“The ministry is currently working on a policy on Computerised Drivers Testing. A team from the ministry visited India recently for a training on Environmental issues as it concerns emissions from vehicles and use of safer fuels. The ministry is also working with The Institute of Transport and Development Policy (ITDP) to develop a Non-motorised Transportation Policy for Nigeria, ” the minister stated.

Amaechi also stated that the ministry has been working hand in hand with the Ministry of Health‎, FRSC, Police to ensure that there is prompt response to avoid preventive death and disability, limit the severity of injury, sufferin caused by road crashes and ensure survivious’ best possible recovery and reintegration into the society.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire had lamented the high rate of death from road crashes, noting that while about 1.25 million die yearly from road crashes across the world, 50 million persons sustain various degree of injuries.

The minister further noted that the consequences of such crashes affects the family, community and the country as a whole and called for the need for a reduction in speed, which is the major cause of road crashes.

