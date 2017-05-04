Robbers invade offices in Imo House of Assembly

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—Hoodlums have allegedly invaded the offices of some lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the state Assembly, Mr. IIochonwu Bennet, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard in Owerri, yesterday, said it was a case of some hoodlums who broke into some offices of the lawmakers and made away with some of their electronic gadgets.

“Yes, it is just that some vandals, hoodlums broke into about two offices of lawmakers and made away with some of the electronic gadgets in their offices,” Ilochukwu said.

Also confirming the incident was one of the affected lawmakers, Mike Iheanetu, representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency.

He said: “I am not happy, so much was stolen from my office, my laptops, television set, essential files and money that I use in running my office.”

Contacted, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Kennedy Ibeh, did not pick calls put through by Vanguard. A text message was forwarded to his phone to confirm whether if actually such incident took place.

He replied : “There is a difference between robbery and burglary take not.”

When Vanguard forwarded for the second time to Ibeh, as Chairman House committee on Information, to confirm whether the incident was robbery or burglary, he never responded, even at press time.

However, a source told Vanguard that it was not only Iheanetu’s office that was affected.

