Robbers kills Corp member in Abuja, three days to her POP

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was celebration cut short for the corp members serving in Abuja as their colleague who is identified as, Charity Thilza, was confirmed dead with just three days to the completion of her National Youth Service Corps programme in Abuja. The Borno State indigene was killed by some robbers along Wuse 2 Road while she …

