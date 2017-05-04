Robbers kills Corp member in Abuja, three days to her POP

It was celebration cut short for the corp members serving in Abuja as their colleague who is identified as, Charity Thilza, was confirmed dead with just three days to the completion of her National Youth Service Corps programme in Abuja. The Borno State indigene was killed by some robbers along Wuse 2 Road while she …

The post Robbers kills Corp member in Abuja, three days to her POP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

