Robinson expresses concern about current situation in South Africa – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Robinson expresses concern about current situation in South Africa
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Robinson was the first woman President of Ireland and a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and has been a member of The Elders since it's founding almost ten years ago.(Mo Ibrahim Foundation ) …
On this day in 1994, Nelson Mandela became first black president of South Africa
This Day in History | 1994 – Mandela becomes SA's first black president
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!