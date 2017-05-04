Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali – Liberian Daily Observer
|
Liberian Daily Observer
|
Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali
Liberian Daily Observer
Shelling and rocket fire on a United Nations camp in Mali's troubled town of Timbuktu killed a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Corporal Sheriff Ousma, and also wounded nine others, the United Nations Mission said last evening. Ousma was a …
Rocket Attack on UN Camp in Mali Kills 1, Wounds 9
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!