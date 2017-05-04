Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali – Liberian Daily Observer

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Liberian Daily Observer

Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali
Liberian Daily Observer
Shelling and rocket fire on a United Nations camp in Mali's troubled town of Timbuktu killed a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Corporal Sheriff Ousma, and also wounded nine others, the United Nations Mission said last evening. Ousma was a …
Rocket Attack on UN Camp in Mali Kills 1, Wounds 9Voice of America

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.