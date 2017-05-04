Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali

Liberian Daily Observer

Shelling and rocket fire on a United Nations camp in Mali's troubled town of Timbuktu killed a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Corporal Sheriff Ousma, and also wounded nine others, the United Nations Mission said last evening. Ousma was a …

Rocket Attack on UN Camp in Mali Kills 1, Wounds 9 Voice of America



all 12 news articles »