Rodgers: I’m A Better Manager At Celtic Than I Was At Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers fell short of winning the Premier League title at Liverpool, but believes he is a better manager at Celtic.

Liverpool came close to winning the EPL in 2013-14, but fell short. 18 months later Rodgers was sacked.

Now in charge at Celtic , he has rebuilt his reputation and has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

“Coming to Scotland means I’m a better manager now than when I left Liverpool,” Rodgers told reporters.

“There are two reasons for that. The first is that my players have made me better and the second is the quality of the other coaches, who have all posed different problems for me.

“I’ve been impressed by a lot of the guys up here. They might not have the facilities and they don’t have the money the clubs down south do but they manage to find a way to make it work.

“All the tactics and the styles are all different and I’m a better manager for having dealt with that and I’ll be better still a year from now.

“What you have in Scotland is an unpredictability with surfaces – and I’ve already said you don’t get good games on artificial turf – and that can affect performances and results.

“You also have more varied systems. And no matter how much or how little they’re being paid, the players up here always give their all and there is a physical aspect to that.

“We’ve all seen over the years that big teams can go to lesser teams and find it very tough and that’s what you get here every week.

“I’ve been impressed by how my players have coped with that.”

