Roger Federer to miss French Open

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Eighteen-time major winner Roger Federer will sit out the French Open and the rest of the clay-court season. The 35-year-old, fifth in the world rankings, says he made the decision in an attempt to continue playing on the ATP Tour “for many years to come”. The Swiss added he will now prepare for the grass […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

