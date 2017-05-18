Rohr cancels France camp for Eagles

The Super Eagles will no longer hold a training camp in Paris before their African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on June 10.

Therefore, a proposed friendly with the Togolese National Team has been cancelled, though it was never approved by the Nigeria Football Federation in the first place.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr had specially requested to play Togo in a friendly before the meeting with South Africa.

‘’The coach called off the friendly in Paris so as to concentrate on the AFCON qualifier against South Africa,” Nigeria Football Federation spokesman Ademola Olajire said.

‘’The team will therefore come back to Abuja immediately after the match against Corsica.”

The roster for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa will be announced as from May 26, after the friendly with Islanders, Corsica.

The post Rohr cancels France camp for Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

