Rohr drops Mikel, Moses for S/Africa game

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr left out China-based Mikel John Obi and Chelsea winger Victor Moses from the 23-man team list released on Wednessday. Other big names missing are experienced duo of Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye. However, KAS Eupen’s Henry Onyekuru who has been in fine form for his Belgian club and featured in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

