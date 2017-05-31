Rohr drops Mikel, Moses for S/Africa game

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr left out China-based Mikel John Obi and Chelsea winger Victor Moses from the 23-man team list released on Wednessday. Other big names missing are experienced duo of Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye. However, KAS Eupen’s Henry Onyekuru who has been in fine form for his Belgian club and featured in […]

