Rohr has not contacted Enyeama since October—Eagles’ officials

Super Eagles’ officials have said they are amused over recent reports that efforts have been stepped up to convince Vincent Enyeama to come out of international retirement as they have told SCORENigeria that the last time coach Gernot Rohr contacted the Lille goalkeeper was in October.

Various media reports have suggested efforts are being made to get Enyeama to return to the Super Eagles especially with the unavailability of Carl Ikeme.

But team officials have now said the story is “a non-starter”.

One of the Eagles’ officials exclusively told SCORENigeria: “There is nothing like this except of course in the media because the last time Rohr spoke to Enyeama was in October.

“The goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has assured us he has enough capable hands in the absence of Carl (Ikeme).

“Besides (Daniel) Akpeyi and (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa, we also have Alampasu and Emmanuel Daniel.

