Rohr Invites Aina, Odey, Drops Onazi

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Monday invited 25 players for the friendly match against Corsica on May 26 ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo on June 10.

The Eagles are expected to begin their camping for the Uyo cracker in Paris after playing Corsica.

Rohr named Portugal-based Dele Alampsu and England-based Ola Aina on the list, omitting Ogenyi Onazi and goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who is currently injured.

In a statement, spokesman for the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, said Aina and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi had been granted permission to feature for their respective clubs in the English FA Cup final on May 27 before joining the squad in Paris.

Full list

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (Mainz 05); William Ekong (Gent); Uche Agbo (Granada); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag); Elderson Echiejile (Gijon, Spain); Chidozie Awaziem (Porto); Aina

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester); Oghenekaro Etebo (Feirense); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester); Kelechi Iheanacho (Man City); Moses Simon (Gent); Iwobi; Stephen Odey (MFM); Olanrewaju Kayode ( Austria Wien); Isaac Success (Watford); Noah Serenren-Bazee (Hannover 96); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg); Sikiru Olatubosun)

