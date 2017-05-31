Rohr recalls Osimhen

Wolfsburg striker Victor Osimhen will now join up with his Super Eagles teammates in Paris, France, ahead of their international friendly game against Togo.

However, the 18-year-old might not be involved in the match as his name was not included in the 19-man squad for the friendly released on Tuesday.

According to the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Osimhen was not included in the list of players expected to prosecute the game against the Hawks.

But the handle has come out to confirm that Osimhen will now be in Paris with the national team.

“Wolfsburg of Germany teenage star Victor Osimhen is on his way to our camp in Paris,” the Super Eagles tweeted on Tuesday.

Osimhen was subbed on in the 90th minute for Wolfsburg who pipped Eintracht Braunschweig 1-0 away on Monday in the return leg of the Bundesliga qualification play-offs.

Wolfsburg triumphed 2-0 on aggregate and retained their Bundesliga status for next season.

Meanwhile, the duo of Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho are already in Paris for the friendly.

The post Rohr recalls Osimhen appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

