Rohr to drop Super Eagles players before Corsica game – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Rohr to drop Super Eagles players before Corsica game
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that he will drop some players from the squad, before they play Corsica. The Eagles are scheduled to camp in France, ahead of the international friendly game against the island country. 30 …
Nigeria: Rohr Expresses Concern Over Musa's Frame of Mind
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!