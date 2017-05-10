Rohr to name different squad for South Africa

Contrary to the belief in some quarters that the list released Monday would be the same squad for the AFCON 2019 qualifier against South Africa, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said that the list of players released yesterday was solely for the team’s training exercise in France and the Corsica friendly game.

“ Not at all,” the Franco-German tactician clarified, adding, “this is not the list for the clash against South Africa. It’s just for the camping in France and the friendly against Corsica. The list for the South Africa tie will be out later in the month.”

Continuing, the coach said, “The camp in France is to see some of the young players we have in the team, and also gauge the level of fitness of some of the players who have not been playing a lot for their teams.

“After the friendly against Corsica, we will release another list which will be for the game against South Africa in Uyo, with some players returning while those who impress during the camp in France will also be included “.

