Rohr unfolds Corsica plan

Coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed that he will drop some players before they face Corsica.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to camp in France ahead of the international friendly match against the Island. Thirty players are expected to attend the camp before the match which will be played on the 26th of May 2017.

“We will play against Corsica and we will have about 20 to 23 players,” Rohr said. “But not all the players will come with us to Paris on May 23 when we meet before proceeding to Ajaccio in Corsica, where the game will be played.” The Super Eagles will be using the match as preparation for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against South Africa.

The qualifier is set to take place in Nigeria on the 10th of June 2017.

The post Rohr unfolds Corsica plan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

