Rolling Out The Drums For Lagos @ 50 – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Rolling Out The Drums For Lagos @ 50
360Nobs.com
The flurry of activities marking the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Lagos State has, no doubt, been breathtaking. Since March 2016, when the Lagos State Government inaugurated a 10-man Planning Committee under the chairmanship of Nobel laureate, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!