Roma Legend Francesco Totti To Retire At The End Of The Season

Roma striker Francesco Totti will retire from playing at the end of the season, the club’s new director of football Monchi has announced.

The 40-year-old, who has scored 250 goals in more than 600 appearances for the Giallorossi, is to take on a new non-playing role.

Speaking as he was presented to the press, Monchi said: “In terms of Totti, I already knew that there was an agreement with the club that this would be his final year as a player, then he’d start as a director.

“Francesco is Roma, I want to be as close to him as possible. I’d love to learn even one per cent of the huge amount that he knows.”

Totti has been with Roma since the age of 13, making his first-team debut in 1993. He has gone on to make almost 800 appearances for the club, becoming their record goal scorer, and he is currently the oldest goal scorer in a UEFA Champions League match, finding the net at the age of 38 and 59 days.

Totti, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy in Germany, has just four games of the current season to earn another deal, but that now seems unlikely with Monchi confirming that Roma’s all-time record appearance maker is approaching the end of his career.

