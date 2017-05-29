Roma Manger Luciano Spalletti Relaxed About His Future

Roma Head coach Luciano Spalletti is relaxed about his future at Roma despite facing a fan backlash over his treatment of departing club great Francesco Totti.

The head coach faced a chorus of boos when his name was read out before Totti’s last match in a Roma shirt, Sunday’s 3-2 Serie A victory over Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

Spalletti left 40-year-old Totti out of his first team for most of the season as a younger forward line plundered the best part of the 90 goals that secured an impressive second-placed finish for Roma.

Inter Milan are reportedly keen to offer Spalletti a new challenge at the San Siro but the former Zenit St Petersburg boss is still weighing up his options in the Eternal City.

Spalletti told Gazzetta dello Sport: “When you train a team like Roma you have to always be focused on securing victories.

“Sometimes second place is not acceptable, but I think this has been a great achievement.

“I am going to have an end-of-season meeting with the board and after we’ve talked I’ll make my position clear. We will do it as soon as possible, because it’s right that you all know what’s happening.”

The post Roma Manger Luciano Spalletti Relaxed About His Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

