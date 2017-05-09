Roma’s Defender Antonio Rudiger Availiable For £34 Million

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is available this summer for £34m amid reported interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and BayernMunich, according to Bild in Germany.

Pep Guardiola reportedly sees the German centre-back as a long-term successor to injury prone Vincent Kompany at the heart of the City defence

Both the Mirror and ESPN reported back in March that Pep Guardiola had his eyes on Rüdiger, a tall and strong centre-back with good passing ability. And Sport Bild in Rüdiger’s homeland claimed that City remained interested, but that Roma’s domestic rivals, Inter, had been the first to make an approach with a €40 million (£33.9 million) proposal.

Sky Germany has today confirmed all of that information. Their own sources have informed them that Inter have an offer on the table for the 6’3″ tall defender, but that Manchester City are interested and recently made contact with the player. However, no offer has arrived from the Etihad as yet, suggesting that Rüdiger may be just one of several options under consideration.

Antonio Rüdiger ist heiß begehrt. Nach unseren Infos liegt dem AS Rom ein Angebot über 40 Millionen von Inter Mailand vor. #skyTransfer pic.twitter.com/X3mK2OPZf6 — Sky Sport News HD (@SkySportNewsHD) May 8, 2017

