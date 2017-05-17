Rompers for men – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Rompers for men
Independent Online
Rompers for men are a thing now. A brand launched on Kickstarter that might change the face of menswear with the RompHim. Looking just like regular women's rompers, RompHim have launched the design for men to be able to enjoy too. It is designed to …
For Some Reason, A Male Version Of A Romper Called The 'RompHim' Exists And The Internet Has Lost Its Mind
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!