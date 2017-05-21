Ronaldo, Benzema seal title for Madrid
Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory away at Malaga and secured the La Liga title.
Going into the final day Real’s job was simple, avoid defeat at Malaga and they would be crowned champions.
They got off to the best possible start when Ronaldo rounded Carlos Kameni in the Malaga goal to open the scoring within the first two minutes.
Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scores during the Spanish league football match Malaga CF vs Real Madrid CF at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga on May 21, 2017Getty Images
Benzema doubled their lead after the break and despite some good chances for Malaga the leaders weren’t overly stretched.
In the other title match Barcelona came from behind to beat Eibar 3-2 but they finish three points behind the champions.
Real can now turn their attention to the Champions League final against Juventus.
The post Ronaldo, Benzema seal title for Madrid appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
