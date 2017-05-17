Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo creates history, becomes all-time top scorer in Europe’s 5 biggest leagues – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Ronaldo creates history, becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's 5 biggest leagues
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid super star, Cristiano Ronaldo has created history as he became the all-time top scorer in the five biggest leagues in Europe. He created the history after netting for Real Madrid within 10 minutes against Celta Vigo on Wednesday. The strike …
Cristiano Ronaldo smashes Jimmy Greaves' all-time goal recordSkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Jimmy Greaves' incredible record as the all-time top scorer in the top five European leaguesMirror.co.uk
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's big five leaguesIrish Independent
Goal.com –Metro
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.